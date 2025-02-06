Rapido proposes Rs 150 cr investment in mobility, infra segment in Bengal

Ride-sharing platform Rapido has proposed to invest Rs 150 crore in the mobility and infrastructure segment in West Bengal with majority of the investment expected to go into urban mobility, the company said on Thursday.

Announcing the signing of an initial pact with the state's transport department to this effect, Rapido said as part of the partnership it will introduce a dedicated fleet of pink-coloured two-wheelers and four-wheelers, driven by women captains, ensuring a secure and comfortable experience for female passengers under its Pink Mobility Initiative, a programme designed to provide safe and reliable commuting options for women.

Currently, executing 1 lakh rides per day across Bengal, Rapido's operations have become an integral part of daily commuting in the state, the company said.

"As part of this collaboration, Rapido will invest Rs 150 crore towards key initiatives focused on electric mobility, women's safety in transportation, and road safety awareness. A significant portion of this investment -- Rs 130 crore -- will be directed towards the development of urban electric mobility," Rapido said.

The company said it aims to deploy electric vehicles across Kolkata and other parts of the state while also working on building the necessary infrastructure to support a seamless transition to sustainable transportation for improving last-mile connectivity.

"West Bengal has always been an important market for us. Our investment in electric mobility and the Pink Mobility fleets reflect our commitment to sustainable and women-friendly transport solutions. We look forward to working closely with the Transport Department (of West Bengal)," said Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of Rapido.

To further encourage women's participation in the transport sector, Rapido will provide financial assistance worth Rs 12 crore over the next three years, enabling women captains to own and operate their vehicles, the company said.