RBI gives nod to HDFC Bank's arms to acquire up to 9.5% in IndusInd Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.5 per cent in IndusInd Bank through its group entities — HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund and HDFC Securities.

“We wish to inform you that the RBI, vide its letter, has given its approval to the Bank (being promoter/sponsor of its group entities viz. HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund and HDFC Securities) to acquire ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd,” the bank said in an exchange notification.