Home / Companies / News / RBI gives nod to HDFC Bank's arms to acquire up to 9.5% in IndusInd Bank

RBI gives nod to HDFC Bank's arms to acquire up to 9.5% in IndusInd Bank

The RBI approval to HDFC Bank to increase its stake in IndusInd Bank through its group entities is valid for a year, that is, till December 14, 2026

HDFC Bank
The bank said it does not intend to invest in IndusInd, and the application was made to the RBI since the “aggregate holding” of bank group entities was likely to exceed the prescribed limit of 5 per cent.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.5 per cent in IndusInd Bank through its group entities — HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund and HDFC Securities.
 
“We wish to inform you that the RBI, vide its letter, has given its approval to the Bank (being promoter/sponsor of its group entities viz. HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund and HDFC Securities) to acquire ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd,” the bank said in an exchange notification.
 
Having said that, the bank said it does not intend to invest in IndusInd, and the application was made to the RBI since the “aggregate holding” of bank group entities was likely to exceed the prescribed limit of 5 per cent.
 
The RBI approval to HDFC Bank to increase its stake in IndusInd Bank through its group entities is valid for a year, that is, till December 14, 2026.
 
“The Bank needs to ensure that the ‘aggregate holding’ in IndusInd does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of IndusInd, at all times,” it said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saregama India to invest ₹325 cr in Bhansali Productions to boost business

Vedanta's demerger plan gets NCLT nod; can now split business into 5 units

Citroën India sees three-fold rise in Q4 sales on strategy shift

Google announces $8 million funding for India's AI research ecosystem

B Sairam takes charge as Coal India chairman and managing director

Topics :Company NewsRBIHDFCIndusInd Bankacquisition

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story