Godrej delivers first human-rate L110 stage Vikas engine to Isro

Godrej's aerospace business on Thursday announced that it has delivered the first human-rated L110 stage Vikas engine to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the Gaganyaan project.
The first uncrewed test flight under the Gaganyaan project is planned for early next year and Isro plans to send first Indian astronauts on a home-built rocket to orbit the Earth in 2027.
"This achievement reaffirms our long-standing partnership with Isro and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), and showcases our capability to deliver mission-critical technology that strengthens India's leadership in space exploration," Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Enterprises Group's Aerospace business, said in a statement.
Godrej has been contributing to India's space programme for more than four decades by supplying high-precision engines and components for landmark missions, including Chandrayaan and NISAR.
The Gaganyaan mission will use the human-rated LVM-3 to take the crew module carrying Indian astronauts to orbit around the Earth and bring them back safely.
"This is not just a milestone for Godrej Enterprises Group, but also a matter of immense national pride. Contributing to India's first human spaceflight programme is both an honour and a responsibility that we carry with the highest commitment." "This achievement reaffirms our long-standing partnership with Isro and LPSC, and showcases our capability to deliver mission-critical technology that strengthens India's leadership in space exploration," Behramkamdin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app