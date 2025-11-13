Godrej delivers first human-rate L110 stage Vikas engine to Isro

Godrej's aerospace business on Thursday announced that it has delivered the first human-rated L110 stage Vikas engine to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the Gaganyaan project.

The first uncrewed test flight under the Gaganyaan project is planned for early next year and Isro plans to send first Indian astronauts on a home-built rocket to orbit the Earth in 2027.

"This achievement reaffirms our long-standing partnership with Isro and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), and showcases our capability to deliver mission-critical technology that strengthens India's leadership in space exploration," Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Enterprises Group's Aerospace business, said in a statement.