REC Limited lists $750-mn green bonds on int'l stock exchanges at GIFT City

The listing ceremony was attended by Injeti Srinivas, Chairman, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), as the chief guest in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), REC, and Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), REC, as well as officials of India INX and NSE IFSC.
“We are pleased that REC Limited, a Maharatna company, has listed their $750 million green bonds exclusively on the IFSC exchanges. With this listing, the cumulative ESG labelled bonds listed on IFSC exchanges has crossed $10 billion," Srinivas said.