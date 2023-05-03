Home / Companies / News / REC Limited lists $750 mn green bonds on int'l stock exchanges at GIFT City

REC Limited lists $750-mn green bonds on int'l stock exchanges at GIFT City

With this listing, the cumulative ESG labelled bonds listed on IFSC exchanges has crossed $10 billion," Srinivas said.

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
State-owned REC on Wednesday listed its green bonds worth $750 million on IFSC stock exchanges at GIFT City in Gujarat. “REC has undertaken an exclusive listing of its recently issued green bonds of $750 million raised under its Global Medium Term Programme of $7 billion at GIFT IFSC stock exchanges in a primary listing ceremony held in GIFT IFSC, Gandhinagar on May 3, 2023," a company statement said.

The listing ceremony was attended by Injeti Srinivas, Chairman, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), as the chief guest in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), REC, and Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), REC, as well as officials of India INX and NSE IFSC.

“We are pleased that REC Limited, a Maharatna company, has listed their $750 million green bonds exclusively on the IFSC exchanges. With this listing, the cumulative ESG labelled bonds listed on IFSC exchanges has crossed $10 billion," Srinivas said.

Topics :Green bondsGreen bonds issuance

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

