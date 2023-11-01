Home / Companies / News / REC Q2 results: Profit soars by 39% to Rs 3,790 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

REC Q2 results: Profit soars by 39% to Rs 3,790 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Total income rose to Rs 11,701.26 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,964.00 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday posted a nearly 39 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,789.90 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,732.12 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 11,701.26 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,964.00 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved the second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2023-24. The record date for the interim dividend is Monday, November 13, 2023.

The interim dividend shall be paid on or before November 30, 2023. The total interim dividend for the 2023-24 is Rs 6.50 per equity share (on face value of Rs 10 each).

In a separate statement, the company stated, "Owing to the improving asset quality, increase in lending rates and effective management of finance cost, the REC is able to record its highest ever (standalone) quarterly profit of Rs 3,773 crore.

The annualised earnings per share for the quarter ended 30th September 2023 accelerated to Rs 51.14 per share as against Rs 39.32 per share as of 30th September 2022.

The net worth has grown to Rs 63,117 crore as of 30th September 2023, an increase of 18 per cent YoY (year on year).

The loan book has maintained its growth trajectory and has increased by 20 per cent to Rs 4.74 lakh crore as against Rs 3.94 lakh crore as of 30th September 2022, it informed.

Signifying improving asset quality, the Net Credit-impaired assets have reduced to 0.96 per cent with Provision Coverage Ratio of 69.37 per cent on NPA (bad loans) assets, as at 30th September 2023.

Indicating ample opportunity to support future growth, the capital adequacy ratio of the company stands at a comfortable 28.53 per cent as of 30th September 2023.

REC has also diversified into the infrastructure and logistics sector in a major way, ever since it became a Maharatna company in September 2022.

Recently, for the implementation of various infrastructure projects, REC has signed an MOU ( initial pact) with Punjab National Bank for Rs 55,000 crore, signed an MOU with Bank of India for Rs 30,000 crore and also signed an MOU with SJVN for Rs 50,000 crore for setting up power generation projects based on conventional and renewable sources of energy.

The REC is on a trajectory to achieve a green finance loan book of Rs 3 lakh crore by the fiscal year 2030.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit (held in September), REC held one-on-one discussions with RE Developers leading to successful signing of memoranda of understanding amounting to a total of around Rs 2.86 lakh crore.

REC Ltd under the Ministry of Power, provides long-term loans and other finance products for the power-infrastructure sector, renewable energy and new technologies like electric vehicles, battery storage, green hydrogen etc.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Will manufacture chips in India once it builds fabs, OSAT plants: Qualcomm

Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sale; sells 199,217 units in Oct

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Tata Motors October Sales: Total domestic sales up 6% YoY, EVs shine

Infosys asks some staff back in office 10 days a month, bucks global trend

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :renewable energyQ2 resultssolar power

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story