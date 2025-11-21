Redrob raises $10 million in funding led by Korea Investment Partner

AI research startup Redrob on Friday said it has raised $10 million (Rs 88.7 crore) in a Series A financing round led by Korea Investment Partners.
This brings Redrob's total funds raised to date to $14 million, following its earlier seed round of $4 million in 2023.
The funding round also saw participation from KB Investment, Kiwoom Investment, Korea Development Bank Capital, Daekyo Investment, and DS & Partners, according to a company statement.
With the fresh capital, Redrob plans to advance its technology by refining its machine learning architecture to achieve a targeted 50-fold reduction in costs.
The company also aims to develop language models tailored for India, covering all 22 officially recognised constitutional languages, and deliver a comprehensive AI suite designed to support learning, career advancement, and workplace productivity.
"The company is preparing to launch several major initiatives, including the rollout of free Redrob LLM access for all Indian universities in Q1 2026, ongoing partnership discussions with the Ministry of Education for nationwide student access, an enterprise suite for Indian SMBs and startups, and multi-language support for all major Indian languages by the end of 2026," the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
