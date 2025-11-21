Redrob raises $10 million in funding led by Korea Investment Partner

AI research startup Redrob on Friday said it has raised $10 million (Rs 88.7 crore) in a Series A financing round led by Korea Investment Partners.

This brings Redrob's total funds raised to date to $14 million, following its earlier seed round of $4 million in 2023.

The funding round also saw participation from KB Investment, Kiwoom Investment, Korea Development Bank Capital, Daekyo Investment, and DS & Partners, according to a company statement.

With the fresh capital, Redrob plans to advance its technology by refining its machine learning architecture to achieve a targeted 50-fold reduction in costs.

The company also aims to develop language models tailored for India, covering all 22 officially recognised constitutional languages, and deliver a comprehensive AI suite designed to support learning, career advancement, and workplace productivity.