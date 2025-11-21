Fire breaks out at Hindalco's New York plant, second time in over 2 months

Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries on Friday said a fire broke out at its plant in New York and there were no injuries.
The company's plant in Oswego, New York is of its US subsidiary Novelis.
This is the second incident of fire at the company's plant in a little over two months.
"There was incident of fire at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York on November 20, 2025, at around 8.45 a.m. (EDT)," Hindalco said in a filing to BSE.
Everyone working at the plant was safely evacuated and fortunately, there were no injuries, the company said.
Multiple local fire departments responded, and the fire is now out, it said, adding, "crews remain on site to monitor".
Earlier, Hindalco Industries had said that the production at its plant in New York had been halted following a fire incident on September 16.
The company had said it was investigating the cause of the fire and determining the impact on its operations.
"There was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025, at around 10 p.m. (EDT), Hindalco had said in its earlier statement.
"The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits," it said.
Novelis is a leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and a recycler of aluminum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app