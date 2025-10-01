Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Brands enters partnership to bring Stella McCartney to India

Reliance Brands enters partnership to bring Stella McCartney to India

Reliance Brands has tied up with British designer Stella McCartney to introduce her sustainable luxury label in India, offering ready-to-wear, vegan accessories and footwear

Reliance Retail

Founded in 2001 as a conscious luxury brand, Stella McCartney is one of the industry’s most prominent voices in responsible fashion Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Brands (RB) has entered into a partnership with British designer Stella McCartney to bring her label to India.
 
“This strategic collaboration brings Stella McCartney’s distinct blend of sustainable luxury, modern femininity and progressive, cruelty-free values to Indian consumers through a multichannel distribution model showcasing the brand’s ready-to-wear collections as well as its handcrafted vegan accessories and footwear,” RB said in a release.
 
Founded in 2001 as a conscious luxury brand, Stella McCartney is one of the industry’s most prominent voices in responsible fashion. A lifelong vegetarian, McCartney has never used leather, feathers, fur or exotic skins in her collections.
 
 
“Stella McCartney is more than a fashion brand — she is a pioneer of a conscious luxury movement that challenges conventions and redefines the way the world experiences fashion. India’s growing base of environmentally aware, style-conscious consumers presents the perfect landscape for Stella’s mission to thrive. We are proud to bring her powerful vision to India,” a Reliance Brands spokesperson said.
 
The brand retails across 47 locations, out of which 36 are directly owned and 11 are franchise stores in cities such as London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and New York. It also has a presence across 651 department stores and boutiques in 71 countries.
 
“We are thrilled to be bringing our conscious luxury movement to India and developing stronger connections with like-minded changemakers who want to build a fashion industry that is kinder to Mother Earth and our fellow creatures,” the Stella McCartney brand said.
 

More From This Section

Tata motors

Fewer variants, lower prices: Tata Motors reworks Harrier, Safari strategy

JICA

JICA signs ₹75 mn loan deal with ECOM to boost Asian coffee supply chains

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

Accel, Anthropic to host India's first Developer Day on Oct 11 in Bengaluru

DLF

DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL raises ₹1,100 cr NCDs to replace costly debt

Netflix

Elon Musk backs 'Cancel Netflix' trend on X: Here's all you need to know

Topics : Reliance Brands Stella Luxury brands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon