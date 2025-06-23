Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

JR Toll Road repays full ₹273 crore, including interest, to Yes Bank under new settlement agreement, closing R-Infra's obligations as corporate guarantor

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Earlier, in November 2024, the company had entered into an agreement with the bank to settle the then-debt obligation of ₹271.18 crore (including interest). | Photo: Company website

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra), has settled the entire outstanding debt obligation of ₹273 crore (including interest) owed to Yes Bank.
 
“JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (along with the Company as corporate guarantor), has entered into an addendum to the settlement agreement today with Yes Bank Limited (YBL) for the entire outstanding debt obligation of ₹273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL, and has duly paid the entire settlement amount,” R-Infra stated.
 
The company entered into a debt settlement agreement with Yes Bank on Monday (June 23) and has duly paid the entire settlement amount, according to its stock exchange filing. 
 

Also Read

DRDO

DRDO offers 28 indigenous weapon systems to Army for emergency procurement

Crude Oil, Brent Crude, Oil

Brent crude may cross $110 if Hormuz oil flow halves: Goldman Sachs

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Rahul-Nair at crease; IND 292/4 at Tea

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Colgate-Palmolive to bring new global brands beyond oral care to India

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11

MLC 2025: New York vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

  “The above agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the Company’s obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR,” the company added.
 
Earlier, in November 2024, the company had entered into an agreement with the bank to settle the then-debt obligation of ₹271.18 crore (including interest).
 
However, the agreement was terminated in April 2025 due to a delay in payment of the balance settlement amount by JRTR. Since then, JRTR had been in discussions with Yes Bank for an extension of the settlement proposal.
 
Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to pay the arbitration award of ₹1,169 crore to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), another subsidiary of R-Infra.
 
On June 4, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) suspended the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, admitting Reliance Infrastructure into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).
 
In 2022, IDBI Trusteeship Services — an operational creditor jointly promoted by IDBI Bank, LIC and GIC of India — filed a plea with the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against R-Infra over an alleged default of ₹88.68 crore (excluding interest).
 
On Monday, the company’s shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at ₹378.15 per equity share.
 

More From This Section

Tata Power

Tata Power-DDL, Nissin Electric to install India's first micro substation

Cochin Shipyard, cruise

Cochin Shipyard receives cruise vessel order from Antara River Cruises

Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance likely to go public in five years: MD

Air India

Air India Express flight returns to Delhi over suspected GPS issue

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹2,000 cr at Bengaluru project launch

Topics : RInfra Reliance Infratel Reliance Infrastructure toll tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon