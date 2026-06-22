Reliance Jio IPO may reshape telecom sector, tariffs and satcom play

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the Reliance Industries-controlled company that houses India’s largest telecom operator and a growing portfolio of digital businesses, is set to be listed on the Indian bourses. The ₹37,700 crore planned raise, which could potentially become India’s largest-ever public offering, comes at a time when JPL is charting out its next growth phase, including plans for a sovereign low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and AI-native services embedded directly into its network. The listing will come after a decade of Reliance Jio’s launch in 2016, which reshaped India’s telecom industry through free voice services and low-cost mobile data. It now plans to introduce the most affordable AI for all Indians by the end of the decade.