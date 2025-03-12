Sustainability Summit: Swiggy to drive all-electric fleet by 2030

Food aggregator and quick commerce platform Swiggy said that by 2030, it aims to have a 100 per cent all-electric delivery fleet, enable restaurants to adopt responsible packaging, distribute 100 million meals, upskill one million individuals in the value chain, and support 100 startups to drive innovation in climate action and circularity.

On Tuesday, Swiggy unveiled its key sustainability targets, highlighting the company’s focus on environmental responsibility, waste reduction, and green initiatives as part of its Sustainability Summit, 2025.

On an annual basis, the company aims to reduce perishable waste in direct operations by 25 per cent and decrease adverse incidents by 10 per cent.

Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Lok Sabha, was the guest of honour at the event. While unveiling these initiatives, he said, “India is one of the climate-vulnerable nations, and thus, sustainability is not an afterthought but a guiding principle. There is a growing realisation that businesses must be more than profit-making entities; they must become active agents of positive change.”

“Sustainability is not only about the planet but also about the people. We can’t wait to march forward on this mission with consciousness and conscience. We are proud to play a small role in the India urbanisation story,” said Sriharsha Majety, managing director and group chief executive officer of Swiggy.

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with social service organisation Sulabh International. Under this partnership, Swiggy delivery partners can access restroom facilities free of cost, starting in 10 cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

In January this year, Swiggy announced a partnership with the non-profit organisation Robin Hood Army, with a goal to distribute 50 million meals by 2030.