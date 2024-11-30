Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance leads Wizikey media visibility rankings for 2024 among listed cos

The score ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on monitoring over 4,00,000 publications. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Reliance Industries - India's largest corporate by revenues, profits, market value and social impact - topped the 2024 Wizikey News Score ranking as India's most visible corporate in the media, the AI-powered media intelligence firm said.

Reliance's visibility across media is significantly higher than even the leading FMCG or banking and finance companies in India.

Reliance scored 97.43 out of 100 on the News Score for 2024. It was 96.46 in 2023, 92.56 in 2022, and 84.9 in 2021, showing consistent growth year after year while being number one throughout.

The Wizikey's News Score is determined by the volume of news, headline presence, reach of publications, and readership. Reliance has continued to top the Wizikey News Score annual rankings since its inception for each of the last five years.

Reliance ranking was above the rest of the field with an unassailable News Score of 97.43, followed by State Bank of India (89.13), HDFC Bank (86.24), One97 Communications (84.63), ICICI Bank (84.33), and Zomato (82.94) in the Wizikey rankings.

The Wizikey News Score is a metric that measures a brand's media presence in India by considering various factors, including news volume (the amount of news about a brand), headline presence (how often a brand's name appears in headlines), publication reach (the reach of publications that cover a brand), and readership (the readership of publications that cover a brand).

The score ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on monitoring over 4,00,000 publications.

Wizikey uses artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, and media intelligence to calculate the News Score.

In the 2024 ranking, Bharti Airtel is in the seventh position, followed by Infosys, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ITC. Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises is ranked at 40.

Wizikey's News Score is the world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals, using artificial intelligence (AI), big data, machine learning and media intelligence.

According to Wizikey's research, Reliance stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of PR efficiency. Its score at 201.4k in terms of volume, 41.6k of headlines, 13.7k under the publication parameter and 57.2 bn on the readership criteria - each parameter representing a wide 30-100 per cent gap over the rest of the field.

The continuing leadership in the Wizikey rankings is yet another feather in the cap for Reliance's in-house communications team, which has won multiple accolades in the past.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

