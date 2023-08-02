Reliance Retail's valuation now nearly twice that of RIL's O2C business

Reliance Industries retail arm, is now valued at almost twice of its decades old and cash churning oil-to-chemical (O2C) business.

According to Berstein’s latest report on the company, its retail business is valued at $112 billion while its O2C business is valued at $57 billion. The research firm has also valued its JioMart Platforms business at $77 billion and new energy like renewable.energy business is valued at $17 billion.

It said that the opportunities for the retail business include JioMart and new commerce, kirana partnerships, margin expansion from scale and the expected initial public offering of Reliance Retail.

The brokerage said, “Reliance has been unlocking value across segments. RIL bought out minority shareholders in Reliance Retail (RR) with a share buyback.” It also said that reports that a new investor is expected to buy 1 per cent stake in its retail arm at a $100 billion valuation. Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV) had sold stake sales of Rs. 10 per cent to financial investors in 2020 at a valuation of $55 billion. Since then, the retail arm's valuation has almost doubled.

It also said that it expects Reliance’s EBIDTA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) will rise to Rs 2.4 lakh crore in FY27 from Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY23 which will be led through its growth in digital retail and new energy.

“We expect O2C earnings to remain stable with refining and petchem margins regressing to the longer term average. We expect Retail EBITDA mix to reach 17 per cent by FY27 growing at an EBITDA CAGR of 21 per cent (vs overall 13 per cent CAGR).”

It also said that the EBIDTA margin expansion for retail from 7 per cent in FY23 to 8.5 per cent in FY27 will be driven by private labels and stronger growth.

“The mix of telecom EBITDA reaches 38 per cent by FY27 growing at an EBITDA CAGR of 16 per cent (vs overall +13 per cent CAGR). EBITDA margin expands for telecom from FY23 of 53.5 per cent to FY27 margins of 54.6 per cent led by increase in mix of 4G users & higher ARPU/monetisation,” it said.

On capacity expansion, it said that its retail expenditure is expected to be Rs 18,900 crore by FY27 and will constitute around 19 per cent of RIL’s overall capex. Bernstein expects it to moderate as store expansion slows down.

It also said that the overall annual capex is expected to start falling from a peak of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY23 to around Rs 1 lakh crore by FY27 (Capex decline of 7 per cent CAGR).

The retail arm of the company is the largest organised retailer in the country and its revenues of $30 billion, is around 2.5x the combined scale of the next 3 Indian retailers.