Reliance Retail to sell British online retailer ASOS' products in India

The partnership is the latest in a string of deals by Reliance Retail, which has brought international brands such as American jewellery seller Tiffany & Co and French luxury brand Balenciaga to India

Reliance Retail
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Reliance Retail entered a partnership to sell British online retailer ASOS' products in India, the Reliance Industries unit said on Thursday.
 
U.K.- listed shares of ASOS, whose products cater to young adults, rose as much as 3.9% on the news.
 

The partnership is the latest in a string of deals by Reliance Retail, which has brought international brands such as American jewellery seller Tiffany & Co and French luxury brand Balenciaga to India.

The retail arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate opened 562 stores during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, it said while reporting results for the period. The unit accounts for roughly a third of revenue for Reliance Industries, which is the country's most valuable company.
 
Reliance Retail did not specify when it will begin distributing ASOS products in India or provide a deal value.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

