Indofast Energy joins hands with e-Sprinto to deploy 20k EVs by 2026

The collaboration will integrate e-Sprinto's electric vehicles with Indofast Energy's battery-swapping network expanding across the country

Electric Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Battery-swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy on Thursday said it has tied up with e-Sprinto to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers in the country by 2026.

The collaboration will integrate e-Sprinto's electric vehicles with Indofast Energy's battery-swapping network expanding across the country.

The strategic rollout will revolutionize delivery operations across the quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery sectors by establishing crucial battery-swapping infrastructure along high-demand corridors, Indofast Energy said in a statement.

"By integrating e-Sprinto's high-quality vehicles with our network, we are expanding our reach across diverse customer segments and accelerating our ambitious EV deployment targets," Indofast Energy CEO Anant Badjatya said.

Indofast Energy, a 50:50 joint venture between IndianOil Corporation Ltd and SUN Mobility, has also tied up with Zypp, Omega Seiki Mobility, Shadowfax, Triev, Wickedride, Green Drive etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsElectric VehiclesIndian OilSun Mobility

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

