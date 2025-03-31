OYO expects 60% jump in Q4 revenue at Rs 2,100 crore: Ritesh Agarwal

Global travel tech platform OYO expects to register over 60 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue for the fourth quarter ending March at Rs 2,100 crore, Founder Ritesh Agarwal told the senior leadership on Monday.

The OYO Founder and CEO informed the company's top leadership that the sharp jump in Q4 revenue highlights the company's ability to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

"We are on track to register over 60 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in Q4 FY25, reaching over Rs 2,100 crore. This marks a significant milestone and highlights our ability to drive sustainable, profitable growth. A key contributor to this performance has been the successful integration of G6 Hospitality, adding Rs 275 crore to our revenue," Agarwal said in the email sent to OYO's senior leadership, seen by PTI.

Even without G6, its revenue stands strong at Rs 1,886 crore, demonstrating robust organic growth of 42 per cent, Agarwal said.

G6 Hospitality, acquired by OYO from Blackstone in 2024, is a leading economy lodging franchisor, operating nearly 1,500 locations in the United States and Canada under the well-known Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.

OYO expects Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,100 crore and EBITDA Rs 2,000 crore for FY26.

Also Read

In Q3 FY25, the company's revenue stood at Rs 1,636 crore, recording 26 per cent year-on-year growth from Rs 1,296 crore in Q3 FY24, according to provisional figures.

Notably, OYO's revenue growth in FY25 is a departure from the flat topline growth in the previous fiscal year. The company had recorded a PAT of Rs 166 crore in Q3 FY25.

The Gross Booking Value (GBV) reached Rs 3,772 crore during the third quarter, over 50 per cent rise from Rs 2,510 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company's growth was primarily driven by strong performance in its core markets of India and the United States, while emerging markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East also contributed significantly.

OYO's strategic initiatives include India premiumization efforts, along with the acquisitions of G6 Hospitality and CheckMyGuest, among others.

Global Rating agency Moody's has upgraded OYO's rating to B2 from B3, and maintained the stable outlook. It also estimates that OYO's EBITDA will reach USD 200 million in FY25-26, which will be its first full year of earnings from the newly acquired businesses.

The Q4 FY25 financial figures are provisional and subject to adjustments, which will be finalized in subsequent periods.