Responsibility, trust critical for AI systems: Anthropic India head

"I think in today's world trust trumps everything else and that's the way customers want to go in for any conversation," Ghose said in a fireside chat at AWS Bengaluru Summit on Wednesday.

"When we think of what we can do taking things across there are two parts: capability and safety. And we treat both of these as the same side of the engineering problem. Nothing comes one after the other and, hence, (both are factored into) what we choose to research on, how we test it, who has an access to it," she said, adding that safety in AI is governed by three principles; honesty, extended thinking and ensuring customer data is safe and not being trained on.