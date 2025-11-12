Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, BSE, Groww, TMCV, Tata Power

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, BSE, Groww, TMCV, Tata Power

Stocks to Watch today: Groww, Tata Motors CV, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Bharat Forge, BSE and Tata Power are among the stocks to watch today, November 12, 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025: Indian equity markets are set for a gap-up start on Wednesday, amid buoyant global cues and optimism of a potential trade deal with the US.  
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 165 points at 25,976 as of 7:45 AM.
 
Most equity benchmarks in Asia were trading with gains, led by the top-performing global exchange this year, South Korea's Kospi. China's CSI 300 index was lower by 0.2 per cent. 
 
Overnight, Wall Street ended mixed as technology shares were a drag, led by SoftBank Corp, after it sold its stake in Nvidia Inc. The S&P 500 was up 0.21 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.25 per cent. 
 
 
Back home, on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 335.97 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 83,871.32, while the Nifty50 rose 120.60 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 25,694.95.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

September quarter results

Biocon: The Biopharmaceutical firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹84.5 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), rebounding from a ₹16 crore loss it had suffered in the same period last year.
 
Bajaj Finserv: The NBFC reported an eight per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit for Q2FY26, which came in at ₹2,244 crore. It had reported a consolidated profit of ₹2,087 crore in the same period last year.
 
Bikaji Foods International: The snacks manufacturer reported a 13.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹77.67 crore for the second quarter. Revenue from operations was at ₹830.3 crore, as against ₹720.61 crore a year ago.
 
BLS International Services: The company reported a 26.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹175.23 crore for the second quarter, driven by continued growth in its core business.
 
Bharat Forge: The company posted a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹299 crore for Q2FY26, while revenue from operations grew 9 per cent to ₹4,031 crore.
 
Kolte-Patil Developers: The company incurred a loss of ₹10.4 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a profit of ₹9.7 crore in Q2 FY25. Its revenue from operations declined 55.02 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹138.7 crore. 
 
Torrent Power: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹723.7 crore in Q2FY26, marking a 50.5 per cent jump from ₹481.03 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
Godrej Industries: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹242.47 crore during Q2FY26, down 16 per cent from ₹287.62 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit fell around 31 per cent from ₹349.22 crore.
 
BSE: The exchange's Q2 profit rose 61 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹558.4 crore, while revenue surged 44.2 per cent to ₹1,068.4 crore.  FOLLOW GROWW SHARE PRICE UPDATES LIVE

Other stocks in focus 

Tata Motors CV: Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (CV) will list on the national bourses on Wednesday. Tata Motors CV shares – to be traded as Tata Motors Ltd – will be listed under the ‘T’ Group category. 
 
Groww: Shares of the company will debut on the stock exchanges in India after its ₹6632 crore initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed last week. 
 
BASF India: The company signed a share purchase agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to acquire 26 per cent in Clean Max Amalfi, aiming to benefit from captive power provisions under applicable laws.
 
Reliance Power: The company's subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies, received an LoA on November 10, 2025, emerging as the largest winner in SJVN’s 1,500 MW / 6,000 MWh FDRE ISTS renewable energy tender.
 
Tata Power: The firm proposed acquiring a 40 per cent equity stake in a Special Purpose Vehicle with Druk Green Power Corporation for about ₹1,572 crore, through multiple tranches and related agreements.
 
Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company received an order worth about ₹35.68 crore, including GST, from the Ministry of Defence for supplying Portable Counter-Drone Systems (Anti-Drone).

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

