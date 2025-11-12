Groww share price LIVE: Here's what GMP indicates for Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO listing
Groww Share Price LIVE November 12: The much-watched listing comes after a solid institutional response and strong anchor investor participation
SI Reporter New Delhi
Groww Share Price Listing LIVE: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online investment platform Groww, is set to make its market debut on Wednesday, with its shares scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE following the successful completion of its ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO).
The much-watched listing comes after a solid institutional response and strong anchor investor participation. However, sentiment in the grey market has cooled in recent sessions, pointing to a subdued debut. According to market trackers, Groww’s unlisted shares were trading around ₹105 apiece in the unofficial market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of just ₹45, or roughly 5 per cent over the issue price of ₹100. This marks a sharp correction from the ₹16.50 premium quoted on November 11, suggesting a tempering of investor enthusiasm ahead of the listing.
If the current trend sustains, Groww’s stock may open near ₹105, offering investors a modest listing gain. Analysts, however, caution against reading too much into grey market signals, noting that they are unofficial and unregulated indicators and may not accurately predict actual listing performance.
Groww IPO details
Groww IPO comprised a fresh issue of 106 million equity shares worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 557.2 million shares by promoters and investors, amounting to ₹5,572.3 crore. The price band was set at ₹95–100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares.
The fintech platform attracted an impressive roster of anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, which collectively invested ₹2,984 crore. While the initial response from retail investors was tepid, subscription gained momentum toward the close of the issue period. Data from the BSE show that the IPO was subscribed 17.6 times overall, driven by strong institutional demand. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 22.02 times, the non-institutional investors (NII) category 14.20 times, and the retail investor portion 9.43 times. The basis of allotment was finalized on Monday, November 10, 2025, during which the company set the issue price at ₹100 per share.
The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS component, as those funds will accrue to the selling shareholders post-tax and other adjustments. However, the proceeds from the fresh issue, Groww said, will be deployed toward cloud infrastructure expansion, brand building, and performance marketing initiatives. Funds will also support investments in subsidiaries — GCS, the company’s NBFC arm, to bolster its capital base, and GIT, which operates its margin trading facility business. Additionally, the company plans to allocate resources for strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
8:45 AM
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: 'Valuation appears steep relative to traditional brokerages'
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: "The company has rapidly expanded its active investor base particularly among first-time millennial and Gen-Z investors and has gained market share by focusing on simplicity, transparent pricing, and a tech-driven operating model. The issue has witnessed strong investor interest due to the platform’s high brand recall and the broader structural tailwinds in India’s financialisation story, though the valuation appears steep relative to traditional brokerages due to expectations of future high growth.
While the grey market premium (GMP) indicates optimistic listing sentiment, a large part of the future value creation hinges on Groww’s ability to sustain user growth, improve monetisation, and build profitable scale in a competitive market. Investors allotted shares may consider booking partial gains if the listing premium is significant, while medium-term investors can monitor post-listing execution, monetisation improvements, and profitability before committing to fresh positions. Sustained returns will depend on Groww’s ability to expand product offerings and demonstrate earnings visibility at scale."
Views by: Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart
8:31 AM
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: Pre listing views
"“Groww’s IPO was fairly priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, which is not overly aggressive compared to other Indian brokerage peers’ valuations. This reasonable pricing led to strong investor demand, primarily driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 22x subscription and non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 9x, with healthy retail participation relative to other recent offerings.
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
On listing day, Groww is expected to open with a +~5 per cent to +10 per cent gain, supported by positive market sentiment, although recent weak listings such as Lenskart and Orkla may limit exuberance. At listing, Groww’s implied valuation appears justifiable, backed by rapid customer growth (over 10 crore registered users), strong brand recall in retail investing, rising market share in F&O and mutual fund distribution, and a scalable digital business model with low incremental cost.
We believe Groww represents a strong long-term structural story and can act as a proxy for India’s expanding capital market participation. Investors should therefore treat it as a medium-to-long-term investment opportunity. Accordingly, we recommend that investors who are allotted shares should hold through listing, while new investors can consider entering post-listing if valuations remain reasonable and business momentum continues — particularly on any post-listing dips as a potential entry point.”
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
8:21 AM
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: At the upper end of the price band, ₹100 per share, Groww’s valuation comes out to a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.8x for FY25. While this figure is lower than the industry composite of 40.77x, it still implies a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹61,736 crore. The question for potential investors is whether Groww’s valuation, at a 33.8x P/E, justifies a buy or if lower-P/E listed alternatives might be more attractive. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: Groww IPO final subscription figures
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: Data from the BSE show that the IPO was subscribed 17.6 times overall, driven by strong institutional demand. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 22.02 times, the non-institutional investors (NII) category 14.20 times, and the retail investor portion 9.43 times.
8:15 AM
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: Will investors' money grow with Groww IPO listing? Here's what GMP hints at
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: While Groww’s IPO attracted strong institutional participation and solid anchor backing, the recent cooling in grey market sentiment suggests a tempered debut may be on the cards. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: Groww to make D-Street debut today
Groww IPO listing LIVE updates: Groww shares are set to debut on D-Street today. Stay tuned here for live updates.
