YouTube brings Gemini-powered Ask feature for PC, smartphone: How to use

YouTube has begun rolling out a new “Ask” button powered by Google’s Gemini AI, allowing users to directly interact with video content. The tool enables viewers to ask questions about the video they’re watching to receive concise summaries, explanations of key topics, or even take short quizzes. Similar to the Gemini chat experience, it also offers prompt suggestions inside the chat window for easier engagement.
The “Ask” button, marked by a Gemini icon, is currently available on select English-language videos and appears below the video player—between the Share and Download buttons. YouTube says the feature is accessible on Android, iPhone, and desktop platforms, giving users a new way to explore and understand video content in real-time.
Gemini-powered Ask feature in YouTube: How it works
According to YouTube, the new conversational AI tool is built to make video exploration more interactive and informative. It allows viewers to ask questions directly related to the video they’re watching — whether to clarify a topic, get additional context, or discover related videos — without having to pause or switch tabs.
Powered by large language models (LLMs), the system is said to generate detailed, relevant answers by drawing on both YouTube’s own content and the wider web. This integration enables the AI to offer context-aware responses, helping users better understand the material in a video or explore similar topics seamlessly within the same viewing experience, the company said.
‘Ask’ feature in YouTube: How to use
- Tap the ‘Ask’ button with the Gemini star icon, placed below the video frame.
- Select one of the suggested prompts, or type your own question.
- Interact with Gemini about the video.
- If you wish to rate the response, select the thumbs up or thumbs down on it.