Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:13 AM IST
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,510

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,980 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,57,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,510.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,25,250 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,980.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,510, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,14,810 in Chennai. 
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,660.
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,57,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,100.
  
US gold extended gains to a near three-week high on Tuesday, as growing expectations of another US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December lifted demand for the safe-haven asset.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,131.83 per ounce by 0053 GMT, its highest since October 24. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $4,138.70 per ounce.
 
Last week, data showed the US economy shed jobs in October amid losses in the government and retail sectors.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver firmed 0.2 per cent to $50.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $1,582.60 and palladium added 0.8 per cent to $1,425.71.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

