Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PM-Kisan 21st instalment: How beneficiaries can check eligibility criteria

PM-Kisan 21st instalment: How beneficiaries can check eligibility criteria

Farmers advised to verify eligibility online as government tightens checks on duplicate and ineligible claims

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme is expected to be credited to farmers’ bank accounts later this month. The scheme, launched in February 2019, provides small and marginal farmers with income support of Rs 6,000 a year, paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 through direct benefit transfer.

Which farmers may not receive the next instalment

Ahead of the PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment, the agriculture ministry has flagged several cases that could fall under the scheme’s exclusion criteria. These include:
 
  • Farmers who obtained land ownership after February 1, 2019.
  • Households where more than one family member, such as both spouses, or an adult and a minor, have been receiving benefits.
  • Payments in such cases have been paused until verification is complete. The government has initiated field checks to confirm eligibility before releasing the next round of payments.

Check beneficiary status

Farmers can confirm whether they are eligible to receive the upcoming instalment by using the “Know Your Status (KYS)” feature available on the official PM-Kisan website, the mobile app, or the Kisan e-Mitra chatbot.
 

To check the status online:

  • Visit the official PM-Kisan website: https://pmkisan.gov.in
  • Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ on the home page
  • Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number
  • Click ‘Get Data’ to view your details
 
The screen will display your name, payment status, and the date of the last credit received

Why timely verification matters

Given the government’s ongoing scrutiny of duplicate or ineligible claims, farmers are advised to verify their beneficiary details at the earliest. Any discrepancies in Aadhaar, bank, or land records could delay the payment.
 
The PM-Kisan scheme remains one of the Centre’s key income support programmes, designed to supplement farmers’ financial stability and ensure liquidity for agricultural expenses across rural India.

More From This Section

Retirement Plan, Retirement

Pension after compulsory retirement? Centre issues key clarification

Gold

Gold may surge to $4,600 as central banks, ETFs fuel demand: Emkay Wealth

Foreign students, US economy, Visa, US student visa

Heading to Europe? Avoid 3 costly mistakes with Schengen travel insurance

CBDT, STAFF

Retain transfer proof, receipts in political donations for future scrutinypremium

senior citizens, elderly

₹60-lakh homes: Hiranandani launches ₹300-cr senior-living block in Chennai

Topics : PM Kisan Yojana PM Kisan PM Kisan scheme BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon