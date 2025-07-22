Rosneft's Nayara Energy stake sale hits EU sanctions major roadblock

The proposed sale of Russian energy giant Rosneft’s 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara Energy — which operates India’s largest single-location refinery at Vadinar — has run into a major obstacle following the European Union’s latest sanctions targeting Russia’s oil sector.

Rosneft has been looking to exit the Indian venture, with reports pegging Nayara’s total valuation at around $17 billion. Reliance Industries is currently seen as the frontrunner in the race to acquire the stake. However, the EU’s additional sanctions package, announced last week in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, includes Nayara Energy among the entities targeted due to its Russian ownership.

Bankers familiar with the development said the sanctions would significantly hamper Nayara’s ability to export refined products to European markets. “The Russian stake makes it difficult for global shipping companies and oil traders to engage with Nayara, especially in Europe, and will impact valuation,” one banker said. Bloomberg reported today that at least one oil tanker has recently avoided docking at Nayara’s Vadinar port due to the EU sanctions, reflecting a broader industry reluctance to deal with the refiner. Despite these challenges, Nayara remains a valuable asset for an acquirer. It accounts for 8 per cent of India’s total refining capacity and operates 7 per cent of the country’s fuel retail outlets — making it a strategic fit for Reliance Industries, which is expected to bring in other investors, potentially including Saudi Aramco, as part of its bid. Nayara also owns a captive oil terminal and a 1,010 MW power plant, giving it operational and cost advantages. RIL already operates two refineries within its Jamnagar complex. These two refineries together form the world’s largest single-site refining complex.