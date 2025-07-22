Home / Companies / News / Rosneft's Nayara Energy stake sale hits EU sanctions major roadblock

Rosneft's Nayara Energy stake sale hits EU sanctions major roadblock

Rosneft's proposed sale of its stake in Nayara Energy has encountered a significant roadblock due to the European Union's latest sanctions on Russia's oil sector

Nayara Energy, Nayara
premium
Nayara Energy was formed in 2017 after the Ruia family of the Essar Group sold their stake in Essar Oil to a Rosneft-led consortium in a $12.9 billion deal.
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
The proposed sale of Russian energy giant Rosneft’s 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara Energy — which operates India’s largest single-location refinery at Vadinar — has run into a major obstacle following the European Union’s latest sanctions targeting Russia’s oil sector.
 
Rosneft has been looking to exit the Indian venture, with reports pegging Nayara’s total valuation at around $17 billion. Reliance Industries is currently seen as the frontrunner in the race to acquire the stake. However, the EU’s additional sanctions package, announced last week in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, includes Nayara Energy among the entities targeted due to its Russian ownership.
 
Bankers familiar with the development said the sanctions would significantly hamper Nayara’s ability to export refined products to European markets. “The Russian stake makes it difficult for global shipping companies and oil traders to engage with Nayara, especially in Europe, and will impact valuation,” one banker said.
 
Bloomberg reported today that at least one oil tanker has recently avoided docking at Nayara’s Vadinar port due to the EU sanctions, reflecting a broader industry reluctance to deal with the refiner.
 
Despite these challenges, Nayara remains a valuable asset for an acquirer. It accounts for 8 per cent of India’s total refining capacity and operates 7 per cent of the country’s fuel retail outlets — making it a strategic fit for Reliance Industries, which is expected to bring in other investors, potentially including Saudi Aramco, as part of its bid. Nayara also owns a captive oil terminal and a 1,010 MW power plant, giving it operational and cost advantages. RIL already operates two refineries within its Jamnagar complex. These two refineries together form the world’s largest single-site refining complex.
 
Emails sent to Rosneft and Reliance Industries seeking comment remained unanswered as of press time. A spokesperson for Saudi Aramco declined to comment.
 
Nayara Energy was formed in 2017 after the Ruia family of the Essar Group sold their stake in Essar Oil to a Rosneft-led consortium in a $12.9 billion deal. While Rosneft and Kesani Enterprises each hold a 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara, the latter’s shares are pledged to Bank VTB PJSC — another Russian entity under sanctions — complicating matters further.
 
According to a note from Goldman Sachs, the risk to diesel supply from the EU sanctions remains limited due to a six-month transition window and compliance challenges. However, near-term operational hurdles remain a concern. In a statement, Nayara said on Monday that its Rs 70,000 crore expansion plans in India remain on track. 
Rating agency ICRA noted that Nayara’s Vadinar refinery operates at high utilisation levels, with crude throughput typically exceeding its nameplate capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). The refinery also boasts a Nelson Complexity Index (NCI) of 11.8, allowing it to process cheaper, heavier grades of crude and maintain gross refining margins consistently above the industry average.
 

Topics :RosneftNayara EnergyEuropean Union

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

