Welspun One to invest ₹550 cr in 1.2 million sq ft logistics park in Pune

The masterplan includes four planned buildings ranging from around 100K sq ft to around 350K sq ft, offering flexibility for both high-throughput logistics players and industrial users

warehouse
In 2025 year to date, Pune recorded approximately 7.4 million sq ft of warehouse leasing, up from 6.8 million sq ft during the same period last year (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Warehousing and industrial real estate platform Welspun One plans to develop Grade-A logistics park spread over around 1.2 million square feet in Talegaon, Pune with an investment of Rs 550 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it has been allotted 46-acre of land parcel in Pune's Talegaon MIDC Phase- IV for the project.

The upcoming park will be designed with tailored specifications to meet the distinct operational needs of high-demand sectors such as 3PL, e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, engineering, auto ancillary, and manufacturing industries, making it one of the region's most differentiated and high-performance assets, it said.

The masterplan includes four planned buildings ranging from around 100K sq ft to around 350K sq ft, offering flexibility for both high-throughput logistics players and industrial users with large-format space requirements at Welspun One.

The land parcel is earmarked for developing a premium Grade-A first-mile logistics asset, designed to enable the seamless movement of goods from factories to fulfilment and distribution networks, the company said.

"This acquisition is a decisive move in our long-term vision to build future-ready, institutional-grade infrastructure across India's key industrial zones," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director of Welspun One.

In 2025 year to date, Pune recorded approximately 7.4 million sq ft of warehouse leasing, up from 6.8 million sq ft during the same period last year, marking an around 10 per cent growth, the company said.

It added that the Talegaon-Chakan belt alone accounted for nearly 70 per cent of this activity, underscoring the corridor's growing importance as a preferred warehousing destination.

"Welspun One's continued expansion across India's key logistics corridors reflects our deep conviction in the country's growth... With this strategic entry into Pune, we are strengthening our presence in one of Maharashtra's most dynamic industrial hubs and reinforcing our commitment to building nation-critical assets that enable India's manufacturing and consumption ecosystem," said Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :WelspunWelspun EnterprisesPuneWarehousingWarehousing sector

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

