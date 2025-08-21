NeoLiv acquires 17.5-acre land in MMR to build ₹150 cr housing project

Realty firm NeoLiv has acquired a 17.5-acre land in Mumbai region and will invest ₹150 crore to develop a housing project.
In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has acquired the land at Khopoli in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) but did not disclose the land cost.
"We will develop a housing project on this land comprising around 180 plots. The total project cost will be ₹150 crore," NeoLiv founder and CEO Mohit Malhotra said.
The company will also develop villas in this project.
Malhotra said this will be the company's third project.
The company said that Panvel-Khalapur-Khopoli belt is an upcoming location in the MMR because of the improved connectivity.
In June this year, Mumbai-based NeoLiv had announced sale of all 263 plots in its first project 'NeoLiv Grand Park' at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana, for over ₹300 crore.
The company had also bought a 12-acre land at Alibaug near Mumbai to develop a luxury housing project with a sales potential of Rs 400 crore.
NeoLiv has been founded by Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with wealth management firm 360 ONE.
All NeoLiv projects are backed by a SEBI-regulated AIF Fund, ensuring financial security and timely project completion for customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app