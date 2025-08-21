NeoLiv acquires 17.5-acre land in MMR to build ₹150 cr housing project

Realty firm NeoLiv has acquired a 17.5-acre land in Mumbai region and will invest ₹150 crore to develop a housing project.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has acquired the land at Khopoli in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) but did not disclose the land cost.

"We will develop a housing project on this land comprising around 180 plots. The total project cost will be ₹150 crore," NeoLiv founder and CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

The company will also develop villas in this project.

Malhotra said this will be the company's third project.

The company said that Panvel-Khalapur-Khopoli belt is an upcoming location in the MMR because of the improved connectivity.