Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: SBI Chairman Khara pitches for tax relief on interest earnings

Budget 2024: The general Budget of financial year 2024-25 is expected to be tabled in the second half of July, for which the Centre is currently holding talks with various stakeholders

Dinesh Khara, SBI Chairman

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara pitched on Wednesday for tax relief on the income earned from interest, adding that the move would help the banks boost their savings, which can be used to fund projects.

"If at all some relief could be given in the Budget regarding tax on the interest earnings, it will be an incentive to depositors. Eventually, the banking sector uses deposits mobilised for the capital formation in India," he told PTI in an interview.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the current taxation laws, banks deduct tax on interest income earned on deposits (in all the bank branches) when it exceeds Rs 40,000 a year. For a savings account, interest earned up to Rs 10,000 is exempt from tax.

Khara's remark came as the finance ministry is holding talks with various stakeholders ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25. According to sources, the Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament in the second half of July.
Last month, the SBI increased the fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 basis points, which was done as "there's room for improvement," Khara noted.

The SBI expects its deposit growth rate to improve to certain extent in the ongoing financial year. Last year, they grew by 11 per cent, he said, adding that the bank would make an effort to reach the target of 12-13 per cent this year.

Experts said that the general Budget of FY25 is expected to continue the push on capital expenditure, stressing that the focus should be on rural infrastructure.

Industry bodies have also recommended tax relief on personal income to push consumption demand amid the persistent high levels of inflation.
Topics : Budget 2024 Budget Wishlist Union Budget BS Web Reports Indian Economy Indian economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon