Cognizant undecided on salary hike timing, wants to cover most in 2nd half

Cognizant said it is yet to decide on when to provide salary hikes to its employees as the business environment remains uncertain, following the paths of other IT services companies that have adopted a cautious stance or pushed it back indefinitely.
“Given the macro environment at play and the uncertainty around it, we have not yet taken a decision on salary increase. Our endeavour is to cover a vast majority of our employees during the second half of this year as and when we decide. This decision was made with a long-term view that considers both investment in our people and the future of our business,” Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal told Business Standard during an earnings conference call.
The company had assured in March that hikes would roll in from August, following the process last year. It usually gave hikes and bonuses in March, but since Ravi Kumar became the chief executive, bonuses were retained for March while hikes were pushed back to August. Last year, Cognizant provided hikes between 1–5 per cent.
Wipro, which implemented hikes from 1 September last year, also said earlier this month it would take a call after assessing the demand scenario. TCS, which decided to fire 12,000 employees, has deferred the hikes for this year indefinitely.
Not only has the demand environment remained volatile, but the Indian IT industry is also facing headwinds from US President Donald Trump’s retaliatory tariffs announced on Wednesday, which have further clouded the scenario.
Cognizant added 7,500 people during the second quarter, and its headcount stood at 343,800 as of 30 June, as the company hired fresh engineering graduates from Indian colleges.
“We have taken freshers and will continue to take them for the rest of the year. Our target is about 15,000–20,000 and we are on track to do that,” said Kumar. He added that freshers can do more work with AI.
Attrition, however, inched up just like other IT companies to 15.2 per cent from 13.6 per cent sequentially.