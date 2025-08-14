Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant to hike salaries for majority of employees from November 1

Cognizant to hike salaries for majority of employees from November 1

80 per cent of its eligible employees will be given a pay hike, in line with the policies adopted by all IT companies where the rest are awarded a raise based on business unit and company performance

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies | Image: Bloomberg

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services company Cognizant has said it will hike salaries for a majority of employees effective November 1, bringing an end to the uncertainty that prevailed since the Nasdaq-listed firm held back from raising wages earlier this month due to macroeconomic headwinds.
 
The company had assured in March that hikes will roll in from August. Last year, Cognizant provided hikes in the range of 1-5 per cent. 
 
The company has now said that 80 per cent of its eligible employees will be given a pay hike, in line with the policies adopted by all IT companies where the rest are awarded a raise based on business unit and company performance. That 20 per cent is usually senior and C-suite executives.
 
 
“This aligns with its announcement during its second quarter earnings that it plans to award merit-based salary increases for the vast majority of employees during the second half of 2025,” Cognizant said in a statement.  
 
The hikes will be delivered up to, and including, the senior associate levels. The amount of these increases will vary depending on individual performance rating and country. In India, pay increases for highest performers will be in the high single digits. There was no word on the amount of hike for onsite employees.

Also Read

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant beats TCS & Infosys in revenue growth, profit rises 14% in Q2

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant undecided on salary hikes, plans rollout for most by year-end

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant Q2 net profit rises 14% to $645 mn on BFSI, healthcare gains

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant Q2 profit rises 14%, lifts revenue growth forecast to 4-6%

Francisco D'Souza

Investment firm Recognize raises $1.7 bn for second digital services fund

 
Cognizant added 7,500 people during the second quarter and its headcount stood at 343,800 as of June 30 as the company hired fresh engineering graduates from Indian colleges.
 
It usually gives hikes and bonuses in March but since Ravi Kumar became the chief executive, bonuses were retained for March while hikes were pushed back to August.
 
Cognizant had in July said that it was yet to take a decision on salary increase.
 
“This decision was made with a long-term view that considers both investment in our people and the future of our business,” CFO Jatin Dalal told Business Standard during an earnings conference call.
 
The decision comes a week after TCS, the largest IT services company in India, said it will hike salaries for its employees from September 1. The hikes were due in April.
 
The compensation revision was for all eligible associates in grades up to C3A and equivalent, covering 80 per cent of our workforce.
 
With hikes now being announced for these two companies, besides Infosys, all eyes will be on Wipro. The company’s hikes usually come into effect from September 1. In July, it had refused to comment on it citing market conditions.  

More From This Section

IKEA

IKEA plans new India investment phase, stores in Chennai and Pune next

Acer

Acer join hands with Plumage Solutions for Puducherry IT hardware unit

TVS Supply Chain

TVS Supply Chain bets big on UK-India trade deal; eyes inorganic growth

Rapido News

Rapido launches Ownly app, enters food delivery with zero-commission model

Brigade Group

Brigade Group Q1 profit surges 95% to ₹158 cr on strong residential sales

Topics : Cognizant Salary hike Indian IT services firms IT Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon