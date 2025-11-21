Amusement parks in India add immersive rides and festivals to lure people

Amusement parks in India are ramping up their offerings with new attractions to their existing parks, changing themes to stay relatable with guests and adding more non-ride activities like food festivals and concerts to their parks to lure more visitors after footfall numbers corrected late 2024 and this year.

How are amusement parks enhancing their offerings?

Earlier, amusement parks used to have special concerts and shows curated mostly for year-end or select days during the year. Now, amusement parks like Wonderla Holidays are adding more new experiences for guests through non-ride activities like festivals and specific experiences around food offerings. Meanwhile, Imagicaaworld Entertainment has several events planned around the holidays, ranging from offers on ticket prices, special menus, cultural performances and night parades, except for the July–September quarter due to the monsoon season. It also has its own intellectual property (IP) for an event called College Funbaazi, an inter-collegiate event hosted on the last Friday of November. Jai Malpani, managing director (MD), Imagicaaworld Entertainment, noted that though these are smaller and softer aspects of amusement parks, these help in driving footfalls.

What new partnerships and expansions are underway? Apart from this, Imagicaaworld Entertainment recently announced a partnership with Hello Park, the world’s largest chain of immersive, digital-physical (phygital) play parks for children aged between three to fifteen years, and is entering the indoor entertainment segment. This will be branded as Imagicaa Hello Park. Wonderla Holidays has seen a 12 per cent rise in footfalls to 5.05 lakh in Q2FY26 compared with the same period last year. With a rise in spending per head, its ticket and food pricing have gone up by about 25 to 30 per cent compared to pre-Covid times. For Imagicaa Entertainment, its footfalls across all parks were at 2.25 lakh in the July–September quarter, facing an impact due to extended rains in India.

How are parks using cultural and experiential events to attract visitors? “At Wonderla, we have been curating festivals, food-led experiences, and occasional concerts across our parks as part of creating more reasons for guests to visit. These are largely experiential and marketing-led initiatives, and the activities vary by market, season and cultural relevance,” said Arun Chittilappilly, executive chairman and MD, Wonderla Holidays. “For instance, in Kochi, we recently hosted a large-scale Onam festival, which included thematic attractions like Maveli Land, a curated Payasam Mela, and a full-fledged Onam Sadya served on banana leaves. We complemented these with cultural performances, including traditional art forms and extended Night Park hours featuring vibrant processions and live Chendamelam. We also hosted Tharangam, a popular music festival held at Wonderla Kochi to celebrate the park's 25th anniversary. This is an example of how we integrate local culture with the Wonderla experience.”

Chittilappilly added that while the frequency varies, the company typically runs multiple such activities, along with concerts such as Sunburn, through the year — especially during weekends, holidays and festive seasons. These initiatives, he emphasised, are meant to enhance the overall guest experience and give families more reasons to visit. What trends are driving the rise of immersive entertainment? “India’s out-of-home entertainment sector is undergoing a resurgence, fuelled by consumers’ growing appetite for shared, physical experiences,” said Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India. “Leading this transformation is the immersive entertainment market covering virtual, augmented and mixed reality formats, which surpassed $6 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $26 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of over 25 per cent between 2025 and 2030.”

What are the new expansions and investments by major park operators? Wonderla Holidays, which has four amusement parks across Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar, will open a new amusement park in Chennai in December. This new park will feature eight themed dining venues (with 1,384 seats), along with its retail venue designed to go beyond souvenirs, featuring merchandise inspired by Tamil cinema and collaborations with local artisans creating Thanjavur and Marapachi dolls, supporting regional craft traditions, its release stated. Chittilappilly added that the company is focusing on international-grade high-thrill coaster and spinning ride IPs, next-generation water-thrill technologies, and immersive scenic transport rides, supported by a strong family and kids ride base. For this, Wonderla Holidays is spending about 10 per cent of its top line.

“As the Indian economy grows and GDP per capita rises, the additional income will flow into discretionary spending, and entertainment is a key part of that. Indoor entertainment is a big open market in India, and it complements our outdoor parks while also giving us marketing synergies since we’ll be branding it as Imagicaa Hello Park,” said Malpani. All the investments in this model will be led by the company, and it will pay royalties to Hello Park for providing technology and support. What is the long-term outlook for India’s amusement park industry? “In the next two to three years, we want to be number one in the outdoor entertainment space. The long-term plan is to be the biggest player in out-of-home entertainment,” said Malpani, adding that the company has currently received environmental clearance for opening a park in the Sabarmati Riverfront, worth around Rs 130 crore.