Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi concludes probe, submits status report to SC

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has concluded its investigations, except for two, into the allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against Gujarat-based conglomerate Adani group, according to the market regulator's status report submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday.

In its submission, Sebi stated that 22 out of 24 investigations are now complete, with the remaining two at an interim stage. These investigations concern possible violations of minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms, takeover regulations, related party transactions (RPT), manipulation in stock prices, and insider trading.

In a status report submitted on August 14, Sebi had completed 17 investigations and sought a 15-day extension to conclude the ones still in process.

In one investigation involving 12 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and one foreign entity, Sebi has sought information from overseas regulators and entities to evaluate further action. This information is to determine any possible violation of MPS norms at listed companies of the Gautam Adani-led group.

"As many of the entities linked to these foreign investors are located in tax haven jurisdictions, establishing the economic interest shareholders of the 12 FPIs remains a challenge. However, efforts are still being made to gather details from five foreign jurisdictions pertaining to the economic interest of shareholders of the FPIs," Sebi said.

The other investigation at the interim stage involves ascertaining possible insider trading violations around the time of the report's release by Hindenburg in January. Here, too, Sebi is awaiting additional information from external entities.

Meanwhile, Sebi has concluded its findings in allegations of insider trading in Adani Power, Ambuja Cement, and Adani Green during the period between January 2021 and October 2022.

In its investigations into possible manipulation of stock prices and trading volumes at seven Adani Group scrips, Sebi analysed tradings by three clusters of FPIs, examining 347 million trades during this investigation.

Sebi's status report also cited 13 related party transactions (RPTs) where investigations have been concluded for possible violations involving any misrepresentation in financial statements, covering the period between April 1, 2005, and March 31, 2023.



Sebi has investigated RPTs and loan transactions by group firms Adani Enterprises, Adani Infra, Adani Power, Adani Mining Pte, Adani Global with several parties including NQXT, Adicorp, Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings, Rehvar Infrastructure, Milestone Tradelins, and PMC Projects among a slew of others.

The market regulator detailed its investigative efforts by providing an extensive list of emails sent, documents examined, personal hearings, and trades analysed. However, Sebi did not comment on any possible violation or otherwise.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on August 29. The apex court had initially directed Sebi to complete its investigations within two months on March 2. However, at Sebi's request, a three-month extension was granted in May to conclude the findings by August 14. The market regulator then requested a further fortnight's extension.