Berger Paints confident of its strength in marketplace: MD & CEO Roy

Berger Paints India is eyeing revenues of ₹20,000 crore by 2030 — a target that will cement its position as a clear No. 2 in the market with a share above 20 per cent — Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Roy said on Tuesday.

The fight will be for the third spot between Kansai Nerolac, Birla Opus, and the combined JSW Paints and Akzo Nobel, Roy said during a media interaction after the company’s 101st annual general meeting. In FY25, Berger clocked revenues of ₹11,500 crore on a consolidated basis.

Earlier, addressing shareholders, Chairperson Rishma Kaur said, “In a year marked by economic headwinds and heightened competitive intensity, we chose not to retreat but to reimagine. We demonstrated resilience with strong volume growth, increased market share, and improved operational profitability.

“At the financial year-end, we achieved 7.6 per cent volume growth, with profit after tax growth at 6.2 per cent. Our market share, at more than 20 per cent, tells a compelling story.” Competition in the decorative paints market intensified with the entry of Aditya Birla Group’s Birla Opus in early 2024. In June, JSW Paints inked a deal to buy Dulux owner Akzo Nobel. Responding to shareholder queries on the rising competition, Roy said, “We are very confident about our strength in the marketplace — the brand, people, and the distribution strength on the ground.” He highlighted the years of work put into building relationships with dealers, painters, and builders.

“As of now, the No. 1 and No. 2 players — Asian Paints and Berger — are relatively safe,” he said. Roy added that Berger has gained market share continuously over the last three years. As of the end of Q1FY26, among all listed players, Berger’s share was 21.2 per cent. He noted that Akzo Nobel and JSW Paints have been in the market for some time. “A change in ownership (of Akzo Nobel India) is not going to have any meaningful impact, unlike Birla Opus, which is a new entrant.” To maintain market share, Berger will pursue network expansion. “In upcountry markets, we have major gaps in distribution, especially in southern states and parts of the western market like Maharashtra,” Roy said.