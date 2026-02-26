Associate Sponsors

LTM partners with Nvidia to modernise CBDT's tax analytics platform

LTM will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure to simplify workloads and offer real-time insights for CBDT

LTM will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by Nvidia’s AI infrastructure to streamline workloads | Representative Picture
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:07 PM IST
LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) has announced a partnership with American chip maker Nvidia to modernise the national tax analytics platform under the Central Board of Direct Taxes’ (CBDT) Insight 2.0 initiative.
 
In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said it will support the seven-year mandate aimed at strengthening tax administration through scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics.
 
What will the LTM–Nvidia partnership deliver for CBDT?
 
LTM will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by Nvidia’s AI infrastructure to streamline workloads and deliver real-time insights for the CBDT. LTM’s AI platform, BlueVerse, will serve as the intelligence backbone of the programme, enabling AI integration across all operational layers of the tax platform.
 
This will support a range of features, including a smart citizen portal, automated campaign management, enhanced case workflows, and AI-driven helpdesk assistance.
 
Commenting on the collaboration, Gururaj Deshpande, chief delivery officer at LTM, said, “We are excited to work with Nvidia and contribute to this critical public service programme. This collaboration combines Nvidia’s deep AI expertise with LTM’s BlueVerse platform and lays the foundation for transparent, resilient, and citizen-friendly tax administration at scale.”
 
“Full-stack AI and accelerated computing are unlocking unprecedented efficiencies to modernise tax operations in India. By integrating Nvidia AI infrastructure with LTM’s BlueVerse platform, this collaboration enables secure, high-performance, and scalable AI-driven digital governance for a programme of national importance," said Yogesh Agrawal, vice president of data center GPU business at Nvidia. 
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

