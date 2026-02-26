LTM partners with Nvidia to modernise CBDT's tax analytics platform

LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) has announced a partnership with American chip maker Nvidia to modernise the national tax analytics platform under the Central Board of Direct Taxes’ (CBDT) Insight 2.0 initiative.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said it will support the seven-year mandate aimed at strengthening tax administration through scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics.

What will the LTM–Nvidia partnership deliver for CBDT?

LTM will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by Nvidia’s AI infrastructure to streamline workloads and deliver real-time insights for the CBDT. LTM’s AI platform, BlueVerse, will serve as the intelligence backbone of the programme, enabling AI integration across all operational layers of the tax platform.