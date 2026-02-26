Anil Ambani appears before ED again in RCOM money laundering case

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for a second round of questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case.

The 66-year-old businessman entered the federal probe agency's office in central Delhi around 10.30 am.

Officials in the agency said they will record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was first questioned by the ED in August 2025.

The probe pertains to an alleged over ₹40,000 crore worth bank fraud by his group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM).

Ambani and his multiple group companies are facing allegations of loan fraud, and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances. The SIT was formed on the recent directions of the Supreme Court.