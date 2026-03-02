Home / Companies / News / TARC expects ₹4,500 cr revenue from luxury housing project in Delhi

Listed realty firm TARC Ltd is expecting a total revenue of around Rs 4,500 crore from its ongoing ultra-luxury housing project in the national capital amid strong demand and limited supply, a top company official said.

Delhi-based TARC Ltd had in 2024 launched a super luxury residential project 'TARC Kailasa', spread over 6 acre land, at Kirti Nagar in the national capital.

"We have sold around 275 units across four towers and are now launching a fifth tower comprising 110 units for sale," TARC MD and CEO Amar Sarin said.

The company will sell apartments in the price range of Rs 11-14 crore per unit in the newly launched tower.

Sarin said the company would develop 17 lakh square feet area in this project.

Asked about the project cost, Sarin said the total investment would be around Rs 1,500 crore, excluding land cost.

"The construction work is undergoing. We have already invested around Rs 250 crore on this project," he added.

The construction cost would be met through internal accruals.

"We are expecting a total revenue of Rs 4,500 crore from this project," Sarin said.

The project is expected to be completed in March 2030. TARC Ltd is developing this project after demolishing a shopping mall on this land parcel. On the overall company's performance this fiscal, Sarin said the company has achieved a sales bookings of Rs 1,000 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal and expressed confidence that the number would reach Rs 2,500 crore for the full financial year.

Sarin said the launch pipeline for the next financial year is strong.

TARC Ltd has a huge land bank in Delhi-NCR property market and it would gradually launch projects to monetise the value.

Sarin said the company is looking to acquire more land parcels, through both outright and joint development arrangements with land owners.

