Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square targets 100,000 cases annually in India

Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square Spirits Limited, a premium Scottish spirits company, plans to debut in India with a sales target of 100,000 cases a year. The spirits brand has earmarked 30 per cent of the total global spend of £5-7 million, for India expansion and operations over the next twelve months, Oberoi told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

“India is a significant and strategic market for us. We have finalised agreements with our distributors, who have already secured access in seven states, with plans to expand to ten. The UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) has provided strong momentum for the sector and acted as a key catalyst. Our goal is to establish a firm presence in the premium segment in terms of pricing,” he added.

In May, Oberoi acquired a 21 per cent stake in the company, which plans to launch in India this year, leveraging the UK-India FTA as a key incentive. Rutland Square Spirits will introduce three varieties at its launch—Assam tea-flavoured gin, rum, and whisky in the premium category. The Edinburgh-based firm is preparing to expand across 10 states, including key markets like Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, and Maharashtra. In recent years, many In­di­an celebrities have entered the space, either by acquiring stakes or launching their ventures — including Rana Daggubati with Loca Loka, Sanjay Dutt with Glenwalk, and Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan with D'Yavol.