Home / Companies / News / Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square targets 100,000 cases annually in India

Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square targets 100,000 cases annually in India

The Edinburgh-based company is preparing to expand across ten Indian states, including key markets like Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, and Maharashtra

Vivek Oberoi
premium
In May, Oberoi acquired a 21 per cent stake in the company, which plans to launch in India this year, leveraging the UK-India FTA as a key incentive.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square Spirits Limited, a premium Scottish spirits company, plans to debut in India with a sales target of 100,000 cases a year. The spirits brand has earmarked 30 per cent of the total global spend of £5-7 million, for India expansion and operations over the next twelve months, Oberoi told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.   
“India is a significant and strategic market for us. We have finalised agreements with our distributors, who have already secured access in seven states, with plans to expand to ten. The UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) has provided strong momentum for the sector and acted as a key catalyst. Our goal is to establish a firm presence in the premium segment in terms of pricing,” he added.  
In May, Oberoi acquired a 21 per cent stake in the company, which plans to launch in India this year, leveraging the UK-India FTA as a key incentive. Rutland Square Spirits will introduce three varieties at its launch—Assam tea-flavoured gin, rum, and whisky in the premium category.  
The Edinburgh-based firm is preparing to expand across 10 states, including key markets like Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, and Maharashtra.  
  In recent years, many In­di­an celebrities have entered the space, either by acquiring stakes or launching their ventures — including Rana Daggubati with Loca Loka, Sanjay Dutt with Glenwalk, and Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan with D’Yavol.
 
Currently, the brand is available in duty-free sections at airports nationwide, operating on a pilot phase. Rutland Square Spirits is in talks for a partnership with hospitality leaders and top retail stores.
 
The company plans to file for an initial public offering within the next five years. Internationally, Rutland aims to enter six global markets by the end of the year, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Bahrain in West Asia and selected South Asian nations.
 
In terms of expected growth, the brand is focused on driving premiumisation to sustain healthy margins and ensure overall profitability. This strategy supports organic growth, helping the brand reach a wider audience and become the go-to choice, Oberoi noted. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inox Wind Energy to merge with Inox Wind following NCLT's approval

Premium

Samsung assembled more mobile phones in India than Apple last year

Maruti Dzire is first sedan in India to get 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Ireda raises over ₹2,000 crore via QIP from domestic, foreign investors

Premium

Ashwin Sheth Group acquires 50% stake in luxury project in Mumbai

Topics :alcoholVivek Oberoidrinking

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story