Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square targets 100,000 cases annually in India

Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square Spirits Limited, a premium Scottish spirits company, plans to debut in India with a sales target of 100,000 cases a year. The spirits brand has earmarked 30 per cent of the total global spend of £5-7 million, for India expansion and operations over the next twelve months, Oberoi told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.
“India is a significant and strategic market for us. We have finalised agreements with our distributors, who have already secured access in seven states, with plans to expand to ten. The UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) has provided strong momentum for the sector and acted as a key catalyst. Our goal is to establish a firm presence in the premium segment in terms of pricing,” he added.
In May, Oberoi acquired a 21 per cent stake in the company, which plans to launch in India this year, leveraging the UK-India FTA as a key incentive. Rutland Square Spirits will introduce three varieties at its launch—Assam tea-flavoured gin, rum, and whisky in the premium category.
The Edinburgh-based firm is preparing to expand across 10 states, including key markets like Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, and Maharashtra.
In recent years, many Indian celebrities have entered the space, either by acquiring stakes or launching their ventures — including Rana Daggubati with Loca Loka, Sanjay Dutt with Glenwalk, and Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan with D’Yavol.
Currently, the brand is available in duty-free sections at airports nationwide, operating on a pilot phase. Rutland Square Spirits is in talks for a partnership with hospitality leaders and top retail stores.
The company plans to file for an initial public offering within the next five years. Internationally, Rutland aims to enter six global markets by the end of the year, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Bahrain in West Asia and selected South Asian nations.
In terms of expected growth, the brand is focused on driving premiumisation to sustain healthy margins and ensure overall profitability. This strategy supports organic growth, helping the brand reach a wider audience and become the go-to choice, Oberoi noted.