Home / Companies / News / Shein's first permanent stores in France spark backlash: What it means

Shein's first permanent stores in France spark backlash: What it means

The opening of permanent stores represents a major milestone for the company, which until now has relied primarily on temporary pop-up shops worldwide as a marketing strategy

SHEIN
One of the key reasons French citizens are opposing Shein’s entry is the timing of the move. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China-based fast-fashion platform Shein’s plan to open its first permanent stores in France has stirred backlash, with many citizens fearing that the retailer, which is already accused of driving local brands out of business, will further flood the market with cheap, disposable fashion, threatening the survival of established local labels.
 
The move, which marks a major breakthrough for the fashion brand, has been met with significant backlash, according to Reuters. Here’s a look at what Shein’s plans entail, why French citizens are opposing the fast-fashion retailer’s entry into physical stores, and how the company’s trajectory played out in India.

Shein’s planned store in France

According to Reuters, Shein, popularly known for its trendy, affordable clothing and aggressive social media marketing, is preparing to open its first permanent stores in France in November. The company has already signed an agreement with department store owner Société des Grands Magasins (SGM) to move forward with this plan.

Why is it important for Shein?

The opening of permanent stores represents a major milestone for the company, which until now has relied primarily on temporary pop-up shops worldwide as a marketing strategy.
 
Under the plan, Shein will launch 'shop-in-shops' at the BHV department store in central Paris, along with Galeries Lafayette department stores in five provincial cities, namely Dijon, Grenoble, Reims, Limoges, and Angers, the report said. ALSO READ: Ex-French President Sarkozy gets 5 years jail in Libyan funding case

Why French are against Shein

One of the key reasons French citizens are opposing Shein’s entry is the timing of the move. Earlier this year, several fast-fashion retailers in the country, including Jennyfer and Naf Naf, entered insolvency proceedings, Reuters reported. There are widespread concerns that Shein’s permanent offline presence will further harm struggling local brands.
 
French retailers were already facing stiff competition from global players such as Zara and H&M. However, Shein’s business model, which often involves selling clothing at heavily discounted prices, poses an even greater challenge, especially as it enjoys a strong appeal among younger consumers. 
Moreover, Shein is under increasing scrutiny from French retailers, politicians, and regulators. Lawmakers in France have already backed a draft law aimed at regulating fast fashion, which, if passed, would prohibit Shein from advertising in the country, the report said.

Shein in India: From rise to ban and comeback

Shein is widely popular among young consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, including those in India. The company entered the Indian market in 2018, and quickly became one of the most downloaded fashion platforms in the country, competing with leading online retailers such as Myntra and Flipkart Fashion.
 
However, in June 2020, the Indian government banned Shein along with several other Chinese apps, citing national security and data privacy concerns in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clashes.

Shein’s comeback through Reliance

Shein returned to India in February this year through a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Under the arrangement, Shein’s platform is hosted in India, with data storage and operations maintained within Indian jurisdiction to address earlier security concerns. The revival strategy also includes forging manufacturing partnerships, sourcing from local suppliers, and contributing to the country's domestic textile and fashion ecosystem.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS offers severance pay of up to 2 yrs' salary amid workforce realignment

SKF India to invest up to ₹1,460 cr on automotive, industrial units by 2030

JP Morgan values Reliance Retail at $121 bn, Jio Infocomm at $92 bn

Wintrack shuts India ops citing bribery by Chennai Customs; dept denies claim

Google lays off woman on O-1 visa: What it is and how it differs from H-1B

Topics :FashionFranceFashion portalsReliance RetailParisBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story