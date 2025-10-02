Shein's first permanent stores in France spark backlash: What it means

China-based fast-fashion platform Shein’s plan to open its first permanent stores in France has stirred backlash, with many citizens fearing that the retailer, which is already accused of driving local brands out of business, will further flood the market with cheap, disposable fashion, threatening the survival of established local labels.

The move, which marks a major breakthrough for the fashion brand, has been met with significant backlash, according to Reuters. Here’s a look at what Shein’s plans entail, why French citizens are opposing the fast-fashion retailer’s entry into physical stores, and how the company’s trajectory played out in India.

Shein’s planned store in France According to Reuters, Shein, popularly known for its trendy, affordable clothing and aggressive social media marketing, is preparing to open its first permanent stores in France in November. The company has already signed an agreement with department store owner Société des Grands Magasins (SGM) to move forward with this plan. Why is it important for Shein? The opening of permanent stores represents a major milestone for the company, which until now has relied primarily on temporary pop-up shops worldwide as a marketing strategy. ALSO READ: Ex-French President Sarkozy gets 5 years jail in Libyan funding case Under the plan, Shein will launch 'shop-in-shops' at the BHV department store in central Paris, along with Galeries Lafayette department stores in five provincial cities, namely Dijon, Grenoble, Reims, Limoges, and Angers, the report said.

Why French are against Shein One of the key reasons French citizens are opposing Shein’s entry is the timing of the move. Earlier this year, several fast-fashion retailers in the country, including Jennyfer and Naf Naf, entered insolvency proceedings, Reuters reported. There are widespread concerns that Shein’s permanent offline presence will further harm struggling local brands. French retailers were already facing stiff competition from global players such as Zara and H&M. However, Shein’s business model, which often involves selling clothing at heavily discounted prices, poses an even greater challenge, especially as it enjoys a strong appeal among younger consumers.

Moreover, Shein is under increasing scrutiny from French retailers, politicians, and regulators. Lawmakers in France have already backed a draft law aimed at regulating fast fashion, which, if passed, would prohibit Shein from advertising in the country, the report said. Shein in India: From rise to ban and comeback Shein is widely popular among young consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, including those in India. The company entered the Indian market in 2018, and quickly became one of the most downloaded fashion platforms in the country, competing with leading online retailers such as Myntra and Flipkart Fashion. However, in June 2020, the Indian government banned Shein along with several other Chinese apps, citing national security and data privacy concerns in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clashes.