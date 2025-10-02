TCS offers severance pay of up to 2 yrs' salary amid workforce realignment

The restructuring mainly impacts employees whose skills have become less relevant or who have not upskilled to keep pace with client requirements. Affected staff are entitled to a notice period pay of three months, followed by a severance package ranging from six months to two years’ salary, depending on tenure, the news report said.

Package details

•Tenure-based severance: Employees with 10-15 years of service may receive around 1.5 years of salary as severance. Those with more than 15 years of service are eligible for the highest payouts.

• Bench employees: Staff unallocated for over eight months receive only three months’ notice pay

• Early retirement: Employees approaching retirement are being offered early retirement options, which include full retirement benefits, insurance and an additional severance package ranging from six months to two years, depending on tenure, under the “TCS Cares” programme.