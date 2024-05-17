Shipment of raw materials from AGPL resumes for Vizag steel plant

In a relief for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), shipment of essential raw material from Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd (AGPL) has resumed, said an official on Friday.

Shipment of raw materials such as coking coal, limestone and others, which are key for making steel, had been disrupted since April 12.

Atul Bhatt, chairman and managing director (CMD), VSP, which is also known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), thanked all the stakeholders for resolving the impasse which crippled the industry for more than a month.

"Bhatt extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the stakeholders who played a crucial role in resolving the crisis of transportation of essential raw material from AGPL to RINL," a press release from the steel plant said.



He said their collective efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the continuity of RINL operations and sustaining economic growth in the region.

On May 8, nearly 1,000 RINL employees marched to the nearby Gangavaram port to plead with its agitating employees to allow the shipments.

Elated over the resumption, Bhatt noted the development helps in safeguarding the steel plant's assets and jobs.

He also thanked the Indian Railways, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and other entities for their support.

Further, he highlighted that RINL is focused on ramping up production in a phased manner based on raw material availability and also minimising the losses suffered in the past one month due to the raw material crisis.