Vizag Port signs pact to incorporate traffic management system services

Visakhapatnam Port chairperson M Angamuthu and National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) principal scientist D Kumaran Raju signed the deal in the port city

For availing vessel traffic management systems services, Visakhapatnam Port will pay Rs 14 crore for a period of 10 years

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Monday entered into an agreement with the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts, Chennai for Vessel Traffic Management Systems services.
Visakhapatnam Port chairperson M Angamuthu and National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) principal scientist D Kumaran Raju signed the deal in the port city.
"Vessel traffic management systems is an integral part of modern maritime transportation, where these systems provide a comprehensive solution for monitoring and controlling vessel traffic in port area," said Angamuthu in a press release.
For availing vessel traffic management systems services, Visakhapatnam Port will pay Rs 14 crore for a period of 10 years.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

