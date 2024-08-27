Shriram Finance plans to raise up to $1.5 bn from overseas, says CEO

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last November, Reserve Bank of India asked all lenders to set aside more capital on loans given to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)

Shriram Finance
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Indian non-banking lender Shriram Finance plans to raise up to $1.5 billion from the overseas market in the current fiscal year in a bid to diversify its borrowings, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are targeting to raise anywhere between $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion (in fiscal year 2024-25)," CEO and Managing Director Y S Chakravarti said.

The fundraise will be through a combination of loans and bonds, he said.

Last November, Reserve Bank of India asked all lenders to set aside more capital on loans given to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), such as Shriram Finance, which made raising funds more expensive.

 


First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

