Sify inaugurates South India's largest AI-ready data centre in Chennai

Chennai-based data centre provider Sify Infinit Spaces on Thursday inaugurated South India’s largest AI-ready data centre campus at Sipcot Siruseri in Chennai. The company has so far invested Rs 1,882 crore in Tamil Nadu, out of Rs 2,500 crore it committed during the Global Investors Meet (GIM) last fiscal.

With an eventual capacity of 130 mega watt (MW), it is the only data centre in India with an on-site open cable landing station, providing enhanced global connectivity and network performance.

As part of its long-term environmental goals, Sify aspires to power the Siruseri data centre entirely with renewable energy and manage it using sustainable building management practices, setting a new benchmark in eco-conscious digital infrastructure. This platinum-rated Green Data centre, recognized with four ratings from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), reaffirms Sify's deep commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, the company said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the facility. Strategically aligned with the Tamil Nadu Government’s vision of positioning the state as a preferred data centre destination, this facility marks a significant milestone in India’s digital infrastructure journey, it said.

"With our cumulative investment now crossing Rs 10,000 crore from an initial commitment of Rs 2,500 crore, we are not only building digital infrastructure but also creating an ecosystem of opportunity," said Raju Vegesna, Chairman and Managing Director of Sify Technologies

"We envision generating employment for 10,000 people—direct and indirect—as this facility ramps up.This data centre isn’t just infrastructure—it’s a strategic digital gateway for enterprises and governments aiming to harness AI, cloud, and high-speed data solutions. We’re proud to support Tamil Nadu’s digital ambitions and to be part of India’s data-driven future," he added.

The facility will serve as a critical enabler for AI workloads and digital-first enterprises, providing scalable infrastructure and high-performance computing capabilities. With this launch, Sify continues to strengthen its leadership as India’s most comprehensive data centre and digital services provider.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp. More than 10,000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data centres, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India, it said. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.