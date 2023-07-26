Simpl introduces 'pay after delivery' option to enhance trust of customers

Simpl, a checkout network, has launched a new feature, Simpl pay after delivery (SPAD), where users can pay for products after they are delivered, the company said in its press release.

The move is aimed at enhancing trust and convenience of millions of customers across the country. With this capability, consumers can choose the SPAD feature at the time of checkout, which triggers payment only upon successful delivery of the shipment.

The press release stated that the new feature is built upon Simpl’s one-tap pay, which offers near-zero transaction failures and helps reduce returns and cash on delivery (CoD) orders for merchants.

The SPAD will help reduce CoD orders for merchants, which account for nearly 60 per cent of all online transactions in India and witnesses nearly a fifth of all returns, making it a major pain point for merchants.

Simpl’s PAD has already been adopted by large enterprises across fashion, pharma, and electronics categories to offer enhanced experiences to their consumers. As more customers use the SPAD feature, merchants are expected to witness better customer loyalty and repeat purchases, the press release stated.

Puneet Singh, chief technology officer (CTO), Simpl, said that the company is committed to solving pain points for both consumers and merchants.

"Simpl’s Pay After Delivery is built upon years of our experience in understanding their nuanced pain points and will help bring enhanced user experience, build trust, and reduce cash-on-delivery for merchants, thereby bringing business efficiencies," Singh said.