Ather rolls out Rizta scooter in Sri Lanka as global push accelerates

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy Limited rolled out its Rizta model in Sri Lanka at the Colombo Motor Show 2025. The launch — undertaken with Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd, Ather’s authorised distributor in the country — marks the latest move in the company’s push overseas as it broadens its product lineup and works to deepen its presence in strategically important international markets.

Ather entered Sri Lanka in December 2024 with the Ather 450X and has since established a growing footprint with 40 Experience Centres, as on date, operated by Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd. Moreover, with an aim to establish the ecosystem around EVs, Ather has also installed Ather Grid fast chargers to support convenient and reliable EV ownership in the country.

“Since entering Sri Lanka last year, it has quickly become a growing market for us, and expanding our portfolio here with the Rizta felt like the natural next step. The Rizta has seen strong acceptance in India for over a year and more recently in Nepal,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy Limited. “We believe it is well-suited for the needs of Sri Lankan riders as well. Its focus on safety and connected capabilities makes it a practical choice for everyday use. With this launch, we aim to deepen our presence in Sri Lanka and continue strengthening the EV ecosystem there."