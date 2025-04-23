Adani Airport unit seeks $750 million loan from international banks

By P R Sanjai, Baiju Kalesh and Saikat Das

Adani Group is in talks with a group of international lenders for an offshore loan for as much as $750 million for its airport unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Lenders include Barclays Plc, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Standard Chartered Bank Plc, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is not public. The proceeds would fund capital expenditure and refinance dollar debt due in September. The unit aims to conclude the debt raise by early May, they added.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. manages seven major airports across India and is nearing the launch of a new $2 billion international hub on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The loan’s tenor will likely be less than five years, though terms are not yet finalized and could still change, the people said.

If successful, the borrowing would mark Adani’s second major offshore fund raise in less than a month. It’s the latest sign that overseas lenders are growing more comfortable lending to the conglomerate as it navigates a bribery probe by the US Department of Justice against its billionaire-founder, Gautam Adani.

Representatives First Abu Dhabi Bank did not offer an immediate comment. Standard Chartered, Barclays and Adani Group declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Adani raised about $750 million through an offshore private placement bond. In that deal, BlackRock Inc. subscribed to roughly a third of the bonds, which were issued to fund the acquisition of a construction firm.