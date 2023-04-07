SpiceJet had worst on-time performance in March; Akasa was best: Govt data

SpiceJet, which has been dealing with a shortage of funds, had the worst on-time performance (OTP) in March this year at 76.748 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA). On the other hand, new airline Akasa Air had the best OTP among all carriers in March at 94.539 percent, as stated by the MOCA data reviewed by 'Business Standard'. While SpiceJet refused to comment on