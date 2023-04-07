Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet had worst on-time performance in March; Akasa was best: Govt data

SpiceJet had worst on-time performance in March; Akasa was best: Govt data

AirAsia India and Air India had the -lowest and third-lowest OTPs among 7 major carriers

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Premium
SpiceJet had worst on-time performance in March; Akasa was best: Govt data

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet, which has been dealing with a shortage of funds, had the worst on-time performance (OTP) in March this year at 76.748 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA). On the other hand, new airline Akasa Air had the best OTP among all carriers in March at 94.539 percent, as stated by the MOCA data reviewed by 'Business Standard'. While SpiceJet refused to comment on

Topics :Akasa AirSpiceJetairline industryCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices

DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity

DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30

Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 100 crore in early-stage consumer fund

ChatGPT like alien intelligence but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story