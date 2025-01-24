Sri Lanka power project not cancelled, tariff is being re-evaluated: Adani

Adani Group on Friday denied the cancellation of Adani Green Energy’s wind power project in Sri Lanka, stating that the tariffs for the project are being re-evaluated as part of a standard process.

Agence France Presse (AFP) earlier reported that Sri Lanka had revoked the power purchase agreement with the Indian conglomerate Adani Group due to corruption allegations, citing sources from the island nation’s energy ministry.

However, a spokesperson for Adani Group termed the reports misleading. “Reports that Adani’s 484 megawatt (MW) wind power projects in Mannar and Pooneryn have been cancelled are false and misleading,” the spokesperson said in a media statement on Friday.

The statement added, “We categorically state that the project has not been cancelled,” further explaining, “The Sri Lankan Cabinet’s decision of January 2 to re-evaluate the tariff approved in May 2024 is part of a standard review process, particularly with a new government, to ensure that the terms align with their current priorities and energy policies.”

The group statement further noted, “Adani remains committed to investing $1 billion in Sri Lanka’s green energy sector, driving renewable energy and economic growth.” Adani Group is also building a container terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in partnership with John Keells and the Sri Lanka Port Authority.

This is not the first time the project has been in the news. In 2022, there was a political furore in Sri Lanka over the awarding of wind energy projects to Adani Green Energy without a tendering process. A year later, in September 2023, the Ministry of Power and Energy in Sri Lanka moved a Cabinet-level memorandum to categorise the wind power projects awarded to Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) as a “government-to-government” deal between Colombo and New Delhi, according to news reports.