PD Singh to succeed Zarin Daruwala as Standard Chartered India CEO

Standard Chartered Bank on Monday said that it has appointed PD Singh as its chief executive officer (CEO) for India. The tenure would be effective April 1.

Singh will succeed Zarin Daruwala, who will retire on March 31. Daurwala has been the India CEO of the bank since 2016. Under her leadership, India became one of the largest markets for the UK-based bank for cross-border solutions in corporate and investment banking, and wealth and affluent in wealth and retail banking.

Singh has over three decades of experience in banking and previously served as the CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he shaped the bank's corporate banking franchise as a founding member.

Before JP Morgan , Singh was at HSBC, where he spent a decade covering leadership roles across corporate and commercial banking.

“It’s a privilege for me to join Standard Chartered, which has a rich legacy spanning more than 165 years. I have been a keen observer of the Bank’s ambitions and growth trajectory in India and am looking forward to playing a role in reaffirming our commitment by further driving sustained growth and delivering value to our stakeholders,” Singh said on his appointment.

Sunil Kaushal, co-head, Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “India is a key market within Standard Chartered, and we have ambitious plans as the country’s growth story continues to unfold. His in-depth experience and understanding of the markets, coupled with strong client and stakeholder relationships, will be a valuable addition to the bank’s leadership team as we accelerate our cross-border and wealth strategy.”

Kaushal also highlighted the contribution Daruwala made to the bank over the last nine years as CEO of India and South Asia.