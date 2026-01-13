zingbus bets on demand-led expansion to hit ₹350 crore revenue in FY26

Intercity bus aggregator zingbus on Tuesday said it is aiming to reach a topline of over Rs 350 crore this fiscal, driven by demand-led network expansion across north and south India.

This growth is supported by extensive intercity route expansion across north and south India, launching 28 new routes for zingbus Maxx and zingbus Plus, the company said.

The fleet expansion was largely undertaken on existing routes, enabling travellers to benefit from greater flexibility in travel timings, it said.

The company said it expects to record strong year-on-year growth in FY26 compared to FY25, supported by a sharp rise in revenue from operations, indicating consistent growth across its intercity network.

"As we work towards our FY26 growth goals, there has been a clear focus on demand-led expansion, adding routes where we continuously observe high passenger demand," said Prashant Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of zingbus. The company said it is on its path to profitability while doubling its fleet size year over year, owing to its asset-light, partner-led model, it said. Looking ahead, zingbus said that it has plans to launch new routes across south India in the next few months, and is collaborating with bus operators and route partners to accelerate growth while focusing on technology, smooth bookings, and an improved customer experience.