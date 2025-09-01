Star Localmart acquires Bengaluru-based DusMinute to expand footprint

Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), on Monday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based retail chain DusMinute, which operates in gated communities, for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition will help Star Localmart expand its network to 170 stores, positioning it as the largest regional retail player in Karnataka, a statement said.

The company is focused on opportunities from tier II to VI cities.

DusMinute, a gated community retail chain, delivers daily essentials directly to residents' doorsteps, as it operates stores within complexes, offering groceries, dairy, fruits, vegetables and household items.

The acquisition covers 40 DusMinute outlets, with additional stores set to open soon, it added.