HDFC Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across all loan tenures from 7 June

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across tenors, effective 7 June.

The lender’s MCLR now ranges from 8.90 per cent to 9.10 per cent, with the overnight and one-month MCLR at 8.90 per cent; three-month MCLR at 8.95 per cent; six-month and one-year MCLR at 9.05 per cent; and two- and three-year MCLR at 9.10 per cent.

This comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) reducing the policy repo rate by 50 bps last week. So far, the rate-setting body has reduced the repo rate by 100 bps since February.